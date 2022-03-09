Pakistani Ambassador-Chair of Nahdlatul Ulama Discuss Jammu Kashmir’s Issues

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan met the General Chairman of the Indonesian biggest religious organization Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) K.H Yahya Cholil Staquf in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 9th. During the meeting, the Pakistani Ambassador highlighted the problems faced by the Islamic world, including the issue of religious extremism, islamophobia in the West, Afghanistan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Both exchanged ideas of bilateral cooperation on these issues. The ambassador also briefed him on the situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and the rise of Islamophobia in India.

The Ambassador stressed that Indonesia should use its good relations and impress upon India to stop its anti-Muslim policies, especially in IIOJK and come to negotiation table with Pakistan to find peaceful solution of all contentious issues.

In addition, Ambassador Hassan underlined the need to establish close relations with communities and religious organizations of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the chairman of PBNU responded positively to this by stating his intention with the Pakistan Ulema Council to work for religious harmony and combat Islamophobia.

Yahya explained that the conditions that Pakistan is currently experiencing should also be an awareness and concern for Indonesia to help find solutions to the country’s problems.

“Indonesia should also have the opportunity and potential to help find a direction towards solutions to various ongoing problems,” said the man born in 1966 as quoted from NU Online.

Yahya explained that the proposal for Nahdlatul Ulama to help Pakistan become bigger because in addition to Indonesia having close ties with Pakistan across history, the Muslim community there also has a tradition that is very similar to the Nahdliyin people.

“Pakistan and Indonesia have a long close relationship, the Muslim community in Pakistan has a heritage similar to the tradition inherited by Nahdlatul Ulama here,” said the man born in Rembang, Central Java.

Yahya was also interested in the importance of the 48th Session of the Foreign Meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to be held in Islamabad this month. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)