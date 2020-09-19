Pakistan: Normalisation with Israel is ‘Pointless’

Select Language

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo:timesofindia

Islamabad, MINA – International normalisation with Israel is “pointless”, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said yesterday.

“We can’t make a decision on a matter that has been rejected by its owners, the Palestinian people,” Khan told reporters. “The Palestinians, the owners of the cause, were deprived from their lands and rights,” he added, MEMO reported.

Khan’s remarks came days after a ceremony that was held at the White House in Washington DC, during which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to fully normalise ties with Israel.

On Saturday, Palestinians took to streets to protest against the move, which was seen to have left Palestinians further isolated.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

