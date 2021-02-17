PA Condemns Israel Plan to Expand 4G to 95 Percent of West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday condemned Israel’s decision to allow Israeli cellular companies to expand 4G services to 95 percent of the occupied West Bank.

“This ignores international law and the legitimate rights of Palestinians,” said the PA Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, Ishaq Sider, Wafa reported.

He said his party was following up on this matter with relevant authorities, including the International Telecommunication Union and the International Quartet office.

In addition, his ministry will take the matter to an international tribunal to end blatant abuses, which aim to destroy the Palestinian economy and Palestinian telecommunications companies as it will prevent the development of the Palestinian technology sector.

“While, Palestine is still being deprived to this day from 4G and 5G services, the Israeli government continues to impose fait achievements on the ground and in cyberspace, which we consider to be a violation and theft of Palestinian people’s resources,” Ishaq said.

According to the statement, the minister stated that this grave aggression is not the first by Israel.

“And this is part of an Israeli action aims to dominate the Palestinian airwaves and the resources that are necessary for operating modern communications technology services,” he stated.

The ministry called all relevant international bodies to act immediately to put a stop to this Israeli violations. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)