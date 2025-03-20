Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

Gaza, MINA – More than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry’s report on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The bodies of 710 people were transferred to hospitals since Tuesday, in addition to over 900 others injured,” said Khalil Al-Dakran, a spokesman for the ministry, in an interview with Anadolu.

He further revealed that 70% of the injured were children and women, who suffered the brunt of the Israeli assault.

“Many of the injured died due to the lack of urgent medical care amid an Israeli blockade on Gaza, which has caused a severe shortage of essential equipment and medicine,” he explained.

The Israeli military launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

Since the start of the brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others have been injured. []

