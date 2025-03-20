SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

sajadi - 52 minutes ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – More than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry’s report on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The bodies of 710 people were transferred to hospitals since Tuesday, in addition to over 900 others injured,” said Khalil Al-Dakran, a spokesman for the ministry, in an interview with Anadolu.

He further revealed that 70% of the injured were children and women, who suffered the brunt of the Israeli assault.

“Many of the injured died due to the lack of urgent medical care amid an Israeli blockade on Gaza, which has caused a severe shortage of essential equipment and medicine,” he explained.

Also Read: Over 70 More Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Occupation Airstrikes on Gaza

The Israeli military launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

Since the start of the brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others have been injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Gaza for Third Consecutive Day

