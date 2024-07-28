Over 50 Martyrs in Israeli Attack on School in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 50 people have been martyred in an Israeli Zionist attack in central and southern Gaza, with an airstrike hitting a school where thousands were taking refuge, according to Palestinian officials.

Al Jazeera reports that at least 30 people were killed in the Israeli attack on Khadija School in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The Gaza Government Media Office stated that among the dead were 15 children and eight women, with over 100 people injured.

The Israeli Zionist military claimed in a statement that they targeted a “Hamas command and control center within the Khadija School complex in central Gaza.”

The Israeli Zionists alleged that the school was being used to launch attacks against occupying forces and as a storage place for Hamas weapons.

Meanwhile, ambulances rushed wounded Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah after the Israeli Zionist military attack on Khadija School. Some injured victims also arrived on their feet, their clothes stained with blood.

“Conditions are chaotic inside the hospital as doctors try to provide crucial medical care to the injured Palestinians,” reported Al Jazeera journalist Tareq Abu Azzoum from Al-Aqsa Hospital, describing the situation.

“The situation is truly horrific. Everyone in the hospital has critical injuries. They are receiving care on the floor, in all departments, and all beds are beyond capacity,” he added.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant faction leading Gaza, stated that “the massacre at Khadija School is a crime that confirms the Israeli enemy’s complete disregard for humanitarian values ​​and its opposition to all laws of war.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)