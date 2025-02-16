Over 4,000 Indonesian Citizens in the US Face Deportation

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that 4,276 Indonesian citizens in the United States (U.S.) are on the deportation list due to the strict immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at Foreign Ministry, Judha Nugraha, stated that these individuals are classified as undocumented, meaning they lack official legal documents.

“There are 4,276 Indonesians among the 1.4 million foreign nationals in the U.S. who are included in the ‘Final Order’ for deportation,” he said.

Trump’s stringent immigration policies have accelerated law enforcement actions against undocumented immigrants, leading to mass arrests and deportations. As a result, thousands of Indonesians now face the risk of forced repatriation.

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to provide legal assistance to affected Indonesian citizens.

The government also urges all Indonesians abroad to comply with local immigration regulations to avoid legal issues in their host countries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare