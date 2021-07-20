Over 100,000 Worshipers for Eid al-Adha Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – More than 100,000 worshipers performed Eid al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem reported that this was the largest number of worshipers attending the mosque since last Ramadan. Quds Press reported.

From dawn, worshipers began flocking to the mosque from all over Jerusalem and they chanted takbir all their way through the gates of the Old City and in its alleys.

In his Eid al-Adha sermon, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, said: “We have suffered in these blessed days by the violation of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Jewish settlers two days in a row before.”

Sheikh Sabri, head of the Supreme Islamic Council, condemned Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s statement about the right of Jews to perform rituals at the Al-Aqsa compound.

“Bennett wanted to show his strength behind his weak and helpless character by giving instructions to use violence and brutality against Muslims.”

According to him, Bennett wanted to provoke a religious battle in Jerusalem through his abnormal statements and through his support for the intruders.

“From the pulpit of the Al-Aqsa Mosque we affirm our rejection of this dangerous statement, and our resistance to attacks,” he stressed.

He added that governments in the Islamic world must bear their responsibility towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, because this is a mandate on the shoulders of all rulers among Muslims, and they will be held accountable if they fail to fulfill the rights of Al-Aqsa.

“Al-Aqsa is part of our faith, and part of the two billion Muslims,” ​​he added.

After the Eid al-Adha prayer, pilgrims flocked to the graves of friends, scholars and fighters outside the walls of Al-Aqsa.

The cemetery has also become a target for the Jewish occupation and Jewish extremists. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)