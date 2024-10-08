Operational of Hospitals in Gaza Survive from Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that its hospitals and health centers are still operating amid the new aggression on Gaza City and the northern region, as well as the ongoing Israeli blockade.

In a statement distributed by the Ministry on Monday, Indonesian Hospital, Kamal Al-Adwan Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital are still providing medical services, as are other hospitals in the Gaza Strip Province, despite difficult access to the hospitals due to ongoing military operations in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

“Hospitals in the north are experiencing severe fuel shortages, and the process of delivering medicines and medical supplies needed by hospitals is a very difficult process. Hospitals in Gaza City are also experiencing very high overcrowding as many patients in the Northern Province prefer to go to hospitals in Gaza City,” the ministry said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health emphasized the health system, despite the dire circumstances, still takes seriously all those who come from injured patients or even ordinary patients, noting that severe shortages occur in the blood unit.

Supposedly 800 units of blood came from the West Bank through the south, but the occupation army prevented their arrival.

The ministry revealed that Israel has also prevented the arrival of fuel since last week, despite repeated coordination through the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health calls on all humanitarian agencies, international and regional health institutions, all those associated with international law, and all people of conscience to pressure the occupation to allow freedom of movement for medical teams to provide medical services to patients and the wounded.

“We also demand that health institutions be neutralized and spared from repeated attacks that almost never stop in light of the global silence and the growing suffering of patients and the wounded every day,” the Ministry said.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)