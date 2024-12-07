Ongoing Israeli Brutality in Gaza Must Stop: UN Rapporteur

Vienna, MINA – The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, said that it is time to take the necessary action and do everything possible to stop the ongoing Israeli brutality in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

This was conveyed in her speech during her participation in a conference at the University of Vienna, Austria, on Friday, entitled “Israel’s War: Colonial Ethnic Cleansing”.

Albanese stressed that Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

She added, “What is happening in Gaza cannot be described as just a war, because there are also rules for war, but what is happening there is total destruction.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)