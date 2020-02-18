Once, Israeli Plan Flies Over Sudanese Airspace

Khortum, MINA – For the first time, an Israeli plane flew through Sudanese airspace.

The plane first took off on Monday, February 17 then from Tel Aviv to the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, through the Suez Canal, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, spending a total of seven hours in the air.

However, the same plane returned to Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv via the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Egypt, spending only five and a half hours, MEMO reported on Monday.

The move followed by recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of the Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in Uganda, where the agreement allows flights to and from Israel to Sudanese airspace.

“My meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was held unconditionally and in coordination with the United States,” Burhan told reporters after the meeting, stressing that joint talks between the two countries would “stop if there were no tangible results on both sides.”

“The picture for Sudan changed a lot after I met Netanyahu,” the Sudanese leader said.

Israeli planes used to fly over Sudan, with the condition that they must stop in the capital of Jordan, Amman or other destinations so that the flight would not be registered as Israel. The plane last week did not have an Israeli license number, but landed in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s relations with Arab countries have been strained for years because of the last decades of occupation in Palestine. There has never been an official relationship between Israel and the Arab countries, except Egypt and Jordan, both of which are bounded by two peace agreements with Israel.

The meeting also took place amid increasing tensions between Israel and the Arab and Islamic world after the US Middle East peace plan, which was recently released.The so-called “Deal of the Century” was also rejected by the United Nations (UN).

It said the draft was not based on UN guidelines but as an imposition of the vision of US President Donald Trump. It was also condemned by all Palestinian factions. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)