OIC Welcomes Australia’s Announcement Derecognizing West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the announcement by the Australian government annulling its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and its commitment to the two-state solution, WAFA reported.

The OIC viewed this as an important step that aligns with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions and supports international efforts to revive the peace process and bring about peace and stability in the region.

It called on all states that had recognized Jerusalem as the so-called capital of Israel to reverse their stances against international legitimacy.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)