OIC Extraordinary Meeting Supports Afghan and Palestinian People

Islamabad, MINA – The extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, resulted two out documents which essentially immediately provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and supported the Palestinian independence struggle.

“Today’s OIC emergency meeting resulted in two outcomes documents, namely the Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan and the Islamabad Declaration Concerning the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference after attending the OIC meeting.

Foreign Minister Retno said Indonesia was actively involved in the outcome negotiation process and sent a team to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to provide direct input.

“This is a form of Indonesia’s great concern for the Afghan people,” she explained.

The Foreign Minister explained that the core of the Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan, among others, is to encourage relevant UN agencies to cooperate with the OIC in distributing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Calls on the international community to immediately send humanitarian aid on an ongoing basis to the Afghan people.

Strengthen the OIC office in Kabul Afghanistan, to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid and development assistance to the Afghan people.

Stipulates, the Secretary General of the OIC to coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) to secure the supply of vaccines and medicines needed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasizes the importance of efforts to eradicate terrorism and ensure that Afghanistan is not made a place for terrorist activities.

Encouraging all parties in Afghanistan to strive for inclusiveness, among others through the preparation of a roadmap to increase the participation of all parties in Afghanistan, including women, in all aspects of community life in Afghanistan

Established the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan under the IDB and appointed the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Family Affairs as the OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

While the outcome document Islamabad Declaration Concerning the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif in essence emphasizes return to the OIC’s support for the people’s independence struggle Palestine. (L/RE1)

