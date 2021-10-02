OIC Condemns Raising of Israeli Flag in Courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday condemned the raising of the Israeli flag in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the occupation police.

The organization of Islamic countries also denounced restrictions on the freedom of access for Palestinians to worship there.

“This is a blatant violation of the sanctity of places and freedom of worship,” the OIC said in a statement, as quoted by Quds Press.

The OIC said the systematic escalation of the Israeli occupation authorities and their violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque continues to intensify daily attacks by settler groups.

The statement warned of the consequences of the continuing steps of the occupying authorities based on colonial settlements, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem, which aim to change the legal and historical status of Palestine.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions,” the statement continued.

The OIC calls on the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene immediately to force Israel to stop its continuous violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The world community is also asked to provide protection for the Palestinian people, their land and holy places, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Over the past few days, thousands of Jewish settlers stormed the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of the Jewish “Day of the Throne”, coinciding with calls by far-right groups calling for a raid on Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)