OIC Condemns Israel’s Violent Escalations Against Palestinians

Jeddah, MINA – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday condemned the escalation in Israel’s violent daily attacks against Palestinians, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, MEMO reported.

“The OIC general secretariat strongly condemns the escalating daily attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, their property and sanctities, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem,” the OIC said in statment, adding that “violations and barbaric attacks are being carried out against worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The organisation called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, “to compel Israel to abide by the principles of international law, and international treaties and conventions, to stop its dangerous attacks against the Palestinian people, and to ensure international protection for them.”

On Sunday night Israeli soldiers raided Damascus Gate, one of the gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for the second night in a row, detaining 13 Palestinians and injuring 20 others.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)