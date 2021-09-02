Number of Covid-19 Infections in Gaza Increases within Past 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday, the registration of five deaths and 1,595 new infections with the Coronavirus, after conducting 5,269 laboratory tests during the past 24 hours.

In its daily statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed the recording of 1595 new corona infections, bringing the total number to 133,483 infections, while the number of active cases reached 14,081 cases.

The ministry announced the registration of five deaths, bringing the number to 1151 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

It indicated that 423 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus have recovered, which brings the total number of people recovered to 118,251 cases.

The ministry explained that the total number of cases that need medical care in the hospital are 274, while the total number of serious and critical cases is 168. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)