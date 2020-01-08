Nine Rockets Hit US Base in Iraq

Baghdad, MINA – At least nine rockets hit the United States base at Iraqi airbases on Wednesday morning.

Security sources told that the attack on the Ain al-Asad air base came after the pro-Tehran faction in Iraq was committed to joining together in response to the US attack that killed Iran’s top military officer Major General Qasem Soleimani, thus quoted by CNN.

Iraqi high commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in a drone attack in Baghdad last week.

Meanwhile, the White House said that President Donald Trump continued to monitor reports of the rocket attacks.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and carefully monitored the situation and consulted with the national security team,” White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

On Saturday last week, two rockets also rained on Iraqi military bases filled with US troops. The attack came a day after a US drone invasion killed Qasem Soleimani.

Pentagon confirmed that Soleimani’s murder was ordered directly by Trump, which turned out without the knowledge of the US House of Representatives.

Trump said Soleimani’s murder was carried out because Iraq threatens US citizens and assets in the Middle East.

Iran strongly condemned the attack and vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death with the heaviest retribution. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)