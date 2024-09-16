Netanyahu Plans to Replace Defence Minister amid Lebanon Dispute

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and replace him with Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of the National Right Party, according to Israeli media on Monday, Middle East Monitor reports.

Disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant have surfaced over the government’s approach to the growing border escalation with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, Anadolu has reported. Gallant advocates exhausting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tension, while Netanyahu is pushing for a large-scale military campaign.

“Negotiations between Netanyahu’s team and Sa’ar are ongoing to replace Gallant,” said the Israeli public broadcaster KAN. Sources in Netanyahu’s Likud Party, however, denied that any formal agreement has been reached.

Sa’ar, a former Likud member, founded his own party after splitting from Netanyahu in 2020 and has re-emerged as a key figure in Israeli politics. Gallant has been under fire from Netanyahu’s right-wing allies, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“For many months, I have been calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to fire Gallant, and the time has come to do so immediately,” said Ben-Gvir on social media. “A decision must be made in the north and Gallant is not the right man to lead it.”

Sa’ar’s potential entry into the Israeli government could signal new strategic approaches to both the Lebanon and Gaza conflicts. (T/RE1/P2)

