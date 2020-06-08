Netanyahu: No Palestinian State in Annexation Plan

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not approve the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its annexation plan.

According to Israel’s Channel 13 TV, Netanyahu said the annexation plan for the West Bank will be carried out within a few weeks, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“The annexation plan will not cover the establishment of a Palestinian state, and the government will definitely not approve it,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the mapping process for annexation had not yet been completed.

Israel plans to annex the occupied West Bank under a plan approved by Netanyahu and his rival who is now a partner in the coalition government, Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party.

The plan came as part of what US President Donald Trump called the “Dealof the Century” announced on January 28. Includes Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the form of islands connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that under US plans, Israel will annex 30% -40% of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)