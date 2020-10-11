Muslim Scholars Call for Dialogue in Kyrgyzstan Crisis

Bishkek, MINA – The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called upon the parties of the crisis in Kyrgyzstan to engage in a serious dialogue to reach a settlement that protect the sovereignty of the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement by Secretary-General of the IUMS Ali Qaradaghi, he expressed his concern over the crisis there and called for dialogue.

He called upon the Kyrgyzstani government, people, and opposition to keep the demonstrations peaceful and engage in a dialogue that “maintains the independence and sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan and prevents any outside intervention.”

On Tuesday, the Kyrgyzstani Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov along with Dastan Jumabekov, the speaker of the country’s parliament, announced their resignation over the crisis.

The elections authority in Kyrgyzstan annulled the parliamentary elections results.

Prior to cancelling the results, the elections authority announced that only four out of 16 parties managed to cross the parliamentary threshold.

Since Sunday, the supporters of the parties that did not reach the parliamentary threshold announced their rejection to the elections’ results claiming the electoral process was not fair.

The clashes between the protesters and security forces caused the killing of one person and the injury of 590 others.(T/R3/RE1)

