Muslim Mindano Decides the Beginning of Ramadan 1442 H Falls on Tuesday, April 13

Mindano, MINA – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Muslim Mindano (BARMM), Southern Philippines, decided that the start f the fasting month of Ramadan 2021 falls on Tuesday, April 13.

The official Bangsamoro religious authority Darul Ifta made the decision after officers did not see the crescent moon in observation on Sunday night.

“Based on this, Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta ‘has decided that the start of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, God willing,” said Mufti BARMM Abuhuraira A. Udasan as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Bangsamoro is an area of ​​nearly 5 million people who are ethnic Moro and mostly Muslim.

The region has five provinces and three cities, including the capital.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front or MILF led the territorial struggle for autonomy since the mid-20th century, which ultimately resulted in peace talks and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Transitional Authority (BTA) following the referendum on January 21, 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)