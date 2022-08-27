Muslim Life Festival: Efforts to Make Indonesia as the World’s Center for Halal Producers

Tangerang, MINA – As an effort to make Indonesia the center of the world’s halal producers in 2024, Five Events with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI) held the Indonesia Muslim Lifestyle Festival (Muslim Life Fest) from 26-28 August 2022.

This event was officially opened by the Executive Director, Executive Management of the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS) Taufik Hidayat, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD (ICE BSD), Tangerang.

“KNEKS supports KPMI’s initiative to organize this event. Besides being able to help move the wheels of business for the halal industry business actors, it can also help efforts to increase exports of Indonesian halal products to foreign countries as part of efforts to make Indonesia become a Halal Product Producer Center in 2024,” said Putu Rahwidhiyasa as Director of Sharia Business and Entrepreneurship, KNEKS Executive Management on Friday.

Based on data from the OIC Economic Outlook 2020, among OIC member countries, Indonesia is the fifth largest exporter with a proportion of 9.3 percent.

With the available resources, Putu is optimistic that Indonesia can become the center of the world’s halal product producers. To achieve this target, Indonesia currently has the 2019-2024 Indonesian Sharia Economic Masterplan which has four main strategies.

First, strengthening the halal value chain consisting of the halal food and beverage industry, the halal tourism industry, the Muslim fashion industry, the halal media and recreation industry, the halal pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry and the renewable energy industry.

“Second, strengthening the Islamic finance sector. Third, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises. Fourth is the use and strengthening of the digital economy,” he added.

This time, Muslim Life Fest also presents Muslim Life Trade, which is a special zone for exporting halal products from a number of countries. This exhibition is also part of the road to “Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) 2022” event.

In addition, there were 21 Ambassadors and Representatives of Friendly Countries who were also present including Sudan, Tunisia, Syria, Sri Lanka, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Singapore, Kuwait, Japan, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia and Mozambique, Pakistan, Egypt, Yemen, Malaysia and Nigeria.

Muslim Life Fest 2022 is the largest Muslim event which is attended by around 300 exhibitors from 12 categories, both from Jabodetabek and other regions. In an area of ​​10,000 m2, these hundreds of tenants are ready to display various needs for halal and Islamic products, ranging from Modest fashion, Islamic education, Hobbies and communities, Islamic book & publisher, Halal travel, Thibbun nabawi herbs, Beauty & Pharmaceutical to the Halal Safe Culinary Zone. & Healthy (KHAS).

Muslim Life Fest is also enlivened with many interesting activities and activities so that visitors who come can at the same time learn to recognize sharia business and its trend developments and become one of the family time tours. These include parenting workshops, Job Fairs, MTQ Contests for Children, Coding Contests for children, Talaqqi Bersanad, Kid’s corner, Storytelling, Pony Ride, Wahana Andong, Robotics Class, and many more fun activities with the family that can be found at this exhibition.

Previously, the Indonesia Muslim Life Fair, which is a road to Muslim Life Fest, was held at Istora GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, on March 25-27, 2022. Then again held similar exhibition activities in Yogyakarta. Located at the Jogja Expo Center (JEC) which will take place from 3–5 June 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)