Muslim Football Player, Mesut Ozil Visits Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Mesut Ozil, a professional Muslim football player who currently plays for Fenerbahce, Turkey, arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old German football star of Turkish descent has played for big clubs such as Real Madrid and Arsenal.

He is scheduled to undergo a series of events, such as social activities and visiting the Concave Indonesia factory.

Ozil said he was happy to come to Indonesia. The 33-year-old player said that the reason for visiting Indonesia was because he was collaborating with sports equipment company Concave.

“We are working on a joint project. I also know that there are many sports fans here, so I decided to come to Indonesia,” said Mesut Ozil in Jakarta on Wednesday (May 25).

For that he will also hold social activities and provide coaching clinic football.

He said it was the first time he had visited Indonesia. Arriving last Tuesday night, he said he was happy with Indonesian cuisine.

In his personal Instagram upload, Ozil shows he is eating rendang with rice. He wrote “Delicous Indonesian food”.

“It was so much fun and the food was varied too. One of them, I like the spicy food here. I’m also looking forward to getting to know the culture in Indonesia,” he said.

Previously, CEO of PT Aggiomultimex International Group Subagio Lembono said Mesut Ozil’s arrival to Jakarta was part of a collaboration with Concave Indonesia. Aggiomultimex is the parent of Concave Indonesia, a sports product brand.

“Since 2021, Concave Indonesia has collaborated with Mesut Ozil. In this collaboration, Ozil acts as Creative Director of Concave Asia and specifically designs the exclusive Concave M10 collection,” said Subagio.

According to him, one of Mesut Ozil’s agenda in Indonesia is holding a coaching clinic to provide football training support to Indonesian children.

Mesut Ozil is one of the football players who won the World Cup title. He won it with the German national team in the 2014 World Cup when they beat Argentina in the final.

With Real Madrid he won the La Liga title or the Spanish League for the 2011-2012 season. While in uniform for Arsenal, Mesut Ozil won four FA Cup trophies and one Community Shield Cup.

He is also recorded as having played for German club Werder Bremen. Now, he plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce and in the 2021-2022 season has scored eight goals and two assists from 22 matches. (T/RE1)

