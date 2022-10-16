Muslim Council of Britain Rejects Embassy Move to Al-Quds

London, MINA – The Muslim Council of Britain launches an initiative to reject Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

“That Prime Minister Liz Truss has expressed her intention to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City of Al-Quds, make your voice heard and join our campaign,” the Muslim Council said on its website, Palinfo reported on Sunday.

The embassy move plan emerged during a meeting between Truss and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September.

One of the British largest Muslim organizations stressed that this move is against international law and legitimizes the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“It would be against peace and prosperity in the region,” the organization said in a statement.

The initiative includes sending a public message to their regional representatives via the council’s website, urging them to pressure the Prime Minister to refrain from carrying out his intention regarding moving the British embassy to Al-Quds.

The British Muslim Council sent a letter to Truss on October 5, 2022 expressing deep concern at the intentions that support the Israeli occupation’s violations of international law and are obstacles to achieving a comprehensive and just peace.

Truss’s statement about his intention to move his country’s embassy to Al-Quds sparked widespread condemnation from Palestinians and Arabs alike. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)