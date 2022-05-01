Mufti of Jerusalem : May 2 To be First Day of Eid Al-Fitr

Jerusalem, MINA – Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Chair of the Supreme Ifta Council, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, announced on Sunday is the end of the month of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

“In a meeting held by Dar al-Iftaa Palestine at the Aqsa Mosque, based on reports that the hilal was not seen this Saturday night, Eid al-Fitr fell on Monday,” he said, as reported by Quds Press.

“From the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, the site of the Prophet’s Isra Mi’raj, we congratulate Muslims in the east and west,” he continued.

“We pray for the good of the nation and the liberation of our land and that of our prisoners,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)