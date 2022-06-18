Mufti: No Islamophobia in Russia, Muslim Rights Are Fulfilled

Jakarta, MINA – Head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia Mufti, Sheikh Albir Krganov said Russian Muslims are fulfilled their rights and there is almost no Islamophobia in the country.

“It is safe to say that Islamophobia is not possible in Russia, as this is strictly prohibited by law. For more information, see our website, where every year we make a report on the rights of Muslims being fulfilled in Russia,” said Mufti Krganov in an exclusive interview with a team of journalists of MINA News in Jakarta on Friday.

“You could say there is no Islamophobia at all. But we certainly can’t call it a perfect situation. Maybe in some cases there have been misunderstandings such as mistakes from officials, but this is not a common or common occurrence. If a problem like this arises, we will solve it very quickly,” he said.

Mufti Krganov said, because there is a special law that prohibits hatred against fellow religious people, especially Muslims, then always if there is a mistake, the official concerned will be tried or even fired from his position.

“Because it is a general requirement and a benchmark for the success of an official at the regional level, that the area concerned must be peaceful between religions and all ethnic groups,” he added.

“For a common problem in many countries, where Muslims are not the majority, it is difficult to get land for the construction of new mosques, but we have also managed to solve this problem,” he said.

This is evidenced by the growing number of mosques and educational facilities for Muslims. Iqna.ir reports, Head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims, Russian Muslim Center, Mufti Talgat Tajuddin said that currently around 7,500 mosques, seven Islamic universities and the Bulgar Islamic Academy have been opened in the Russian Federation over the past 33 years.

Mufti Krganov also revealed that when he left for Indonesia, he received news that Moscow had decided to provide six hectares of land for the construction of a religious complex, and half of the land was handed over to Muslims.

Furthermore, Mufti Krganov said, the number of Muslims in Russia is officially 20 million, but unofficially it is estimated that it could reach 36 million, including immigrants who came to the country.

Russia itself has a different view from western countries regarding refugees from Central Asia, according to him they are “citizens of the country and have the same rights”.

Mufti Albir Krganov accompanied by Russian religious and community leaders, clerics and representatives of the business community from the Muslim region of Russia started a brotherly visit to Indonesia on Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)