Indonesian Semeru Mount Spews Out Hot Clouds, 1,979 People Displaced

Lumajang, MINA – As many as 1,979 people were displaced at 11 points after the Hot Cloud Drop (APG) occurred and the volcanic activity of Mount Semeru, Lumajang, East Java increased on Sunday.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised the status of Mount Semeru from level III (alert) to level IV (alert).

The Center for Control and perations (Pusdalops) of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) detailed the 11 evacuation points including; 266 people in SDN 4 Supiturang, 217 people in Oro-oro Ombo Village Hall, 119 people in SDN 2 Sumberurip, 228 people in Sumberurip Village Hall, 131 people in Penanggal Village Hall, 52 people in Gunung Sawur Post, 216 people in Village Hall Pasirian, 150 people in the Candipuro Field, 600 people in the Candipuro District Office and the rest in Pronojiwo 2 Middle School.

Meanwhile, the areas affected by the Semeru Volcano APG include Capiturang and Sumberurip Villages in Pronojiwo District, Sumbersari Village in Rowokangkung District, Penanggal Village and Sumberwuluh Village in Candipuro District and Pasirian Village in Pasirian Village.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties. The joint team from BPBD Lumajang Regency, National Search and Rescue Agency, Army, Police, volunteers and relevant cross agencies continued to carry out rescue, search and evacuation efforts.

A total of 10,000 cloth masks, 10,000 medical masks and 4,000 children’s masks have been distributed to reduce the impact of respiratory health risks due to volcanic ash.

Meanwhile, PMI and the Social Service are in the process of establishing a public kitchen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)