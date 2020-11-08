Mount Merapi Alert, 635 Residents Evacuated

Magelang, MINA – As 635 residents around Mount Merapi in Magelang Regency, Central Java have been evacuated. It follows the activity of Mount Merapi as alert.

Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Magelang Regency Edy Susanto said the number of residents was spread across seven refugee points.

“Yesterday, there were 607 refugees, now there are 635 people. The additional 28 refugees came from Ngargomulyo and Paten Villages, Dukun District,” he said while reviewing the Merapi refugee post at Deyangan Village Hall, Mertoyudan District in Magelang on Saturday.

The additional refugees, he said immediately were placed at the Tamanagung Village Hall and added three other buildings, such as the Muhammadiyah Building, the PPP Building, and the PDI Building plus a futsal field.

Previously, the Mount Merapi refugee post in Magelang District had only four points, namely the Deyangan Village Hall, Mertoyudan Village Hall, Banyurojo Village Hall, and Tamanagung Village Hall. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)