Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

West Halmahera, MINA – Mount Ibu in West Halmahera Regency, Indonesia, erupted again on Sunday, March 2nd at 8:30 AM local time (WIT), spewing a volcanic ash column 1,500 meters above its peak.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) reported an increase in volcanic activity in recent weeks. The ash plume drifted northwest, affecting several areas. Authorities have urged residents within a 5-kilometer radius of the volcano to evacuate immediately.

PVMBG Head Andi Wijaya confirmed that Mount Ibu remains at Alert Level III (Siaga).

“We strongly advise residents to avoid the danger zones, including river valleys that may be traversed by volcanic material,” he stated during a press briefing.

Several villages, including Duono and Tongute, have been affected by the volcanic ash. Residents are advised to wear masks to protect themselves from respiratory issues.

The West Halmahera government has set up evacuation shelters in Goin and Jano villages. Meanwhile, the North Maluku Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) also distributed logistical aid and deployed medical teams to assist residents experiencing health issues due to the volcanic ash.

Ahmad Taufik, Head of North Maluku BPBD, assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with volcano monitoring teams to prepare for potential further eruptions.

“We have prepared essential supplies for evacuees and are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said.

PVMBG noted that volcanic activity remains fluctuating, with the potential for further eruptions, lava flows, and pyroclastic surges. Residents are urged to stay alert and follow official safety instructions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

