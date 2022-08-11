Monument for Shireen Abu Akleh inaugurated on Ramallah Street Named

The street on Ramallah was named after Abu Akleh (photo: Getty)

Ramallah, MINA – A monument for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was inaugurated on a street named after her in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday.

As quoted from The New Arab on Thursday, Shireen’s niece, Lina, shared a picture of the large memorial stone erected on the street. The stone incorporates the journalist’s picture, iconic buildings from Jerusalem, and a brief biography of her written in English and Arabic.

The street was named after Abu Akleh on 25 June.

Streets have also been named after her and memorials have been inaugurated in other Arab countries in her honour.

The Palestinian-American journalist, who was wearing a vest marked “Press” and a helmet, was killed on 11 May while covering an Israeli military operation in a refugee camp in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Investigations by the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations, as well as several journalistic probes, found that the shot that killed the Al-Jazeera journalist was fired by Israeli forces.

Her killing prompted global condemnation and outrage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)