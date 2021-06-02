Minister of Religion Surprised Indonesia Hasn’t Been Allowed to Enter Saudi

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas admitted that he did not understand why Indonesian citizens whose countries had low cases of Covid-19 had not received entry permits from the Government of Saudi Arabia.

In fact, Saudi authorities have granted entry permits to 11 countries, namely: the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Japan, Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland.

“In order, the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world. France is in 8th place, Italy is 9th, Germany is 17th, while Indonesia is at 19th in the number of Covid cases,” he explained in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Minister of Religion also wondered what criteria the Saudis used.

“I think the handling of Covid is an important issue. The handling of Covid in Indonesia is relatively good. I don’t know why Indonesians are still not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia,” Yaqut said.

While the issue of hajj, until now the government of Saudi Arabia has not issued a quota of pilgrims in the organization of the pilgrimage 1442 H/2021 M.

According to the Minister of Religion, this has an impact on the preparation of Hajj services by the Indonesian Government.

“Various preparations in the country, although we have been preparing for some time, but have not been fully finalized,” said the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)