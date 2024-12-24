Military Crisis: Israel Forms Combat Unit Comprising Women

Tel Aviv, MINA – For the first time, the Zionist Israeli occupation forces have recruited Orthodox Jewish women into a combat unit of the IDF due to a military personnel crisis.

According to Khaberni Media on Tuesday, these women will undergo eight months of training before joining a women-only battalion.

The recruits are from the Orthodox Jewish community, which was previously exempt from mandatory military service in Israel.

The Israeli military is currently facing a significant personnel crisis, marked by an increasing number of soldiers resigning and refusing to serve, particularly in operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Since mid-2024, more than 500 officers with the rank of major have left military service. This trend is expected to continue into 2025, affecting not only junior officers but also frontline unit commanders.

The primary reasons for these resignations include psychological exhaustion, lack of recognition, long working hours, and salaries perceived as inadequate. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)