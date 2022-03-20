Miguel Oliveira Wins MotoGP in Mandalika, Indonesia

Mandalika, MINA – Miguel Oliveira finally won the second MotoGP 2022 series which was held at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing racer managed to finish in first place with a time of 33 minutes 27,223 seconds.

As quoted from Republika online, Oliveira really showed his ability to bulldoze the wet track. Start the race from seventh position, maximizing the available opportunities to get past the other racers and take first place.

Oliveira’s opportunity to dominate the race occurred at the beginning of the race. Because of the wet track situation and the rain that fell, the racers seemed hesitant and careful in spurring their iron horses.

The momentum was put to good use by the racer numbered 88. From the very beginning, the Portuguese racer immediately shot and left the other racers far behind.

Tight competition actually occurs when the struggle for positions below him. The competition for the second position was finally won by Fabio Quartararo who had placed first. He recorded the time with a difference of 2.205 seconds from Oliveira.

Quartararo started the race with the first starting position. However, he lost momentum midway through the race and was even thrown into seventh place.

However, after getting used to the wet track, the Monster Energy Yamaha rider returned to competing in the front row.

The third position was filled by Johann Zarco from the Pramac Racing team with a time of 0.953 seconds slower than Quartararo.

At first, many thought that the Mandalika GP series would run ‘boring’. This is because the track is in very wet conditions after heavy rain for less than two hours.

Moreover, previously the racers stated that Mandalika is a very difficult circuit to overtake. Therefore, many races will run monotonously without a lot of tense action.

However, in reality, the race was fierce. Especially in the middle position. The racers are still careful. This can be seen from the maximum speed that rarely touches the figure of 300 km/h.

In fact, during practice and qualifying, the average rider recorded a maximum speed of over 300 km/hour. Even so, the MotoGP racers still pushed the gas and gave their best performance.

The new race starts at 04.15 p.m local time. It started to get delayed from the schedule that was supposed to be at 03.00 p.m due to heavy rain. The organizers also decided to reduce the number of laps from 27 to just 20. (T/RE1)

