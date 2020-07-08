MER-C Holds 2020 Qurban Program for Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Welcoming the Eid al-Adha 1441 H, Medical Emergency Rescue (MER-C) holds the 2020 Gaza Caring Qurban Program.

Through the program, MER-C invites Indonesian Muslims to qurban in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, a region of conflict that has experienced 13 years of Israeli blockade.

“This is a MER-C annual routine program. Every Eid al-Adha, MER-C always invites Muslims to be able to set aside sustenance to sacrifice in Palestine,” dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chairperson of the MER-C Presidium said.

“By qurban in Palestine, our inner bond with our brothers in Palestine will be stronger. This assistance can at the same time strengthen the spirit of our brothers and sisters in Gaza in the midst of the difficulties of life they are experiencing due to ongoing Israeli pressure,” he added.

MER-C Qurban Program in the Gaza Strip, Palestine will be implemented directly by MER-C Gaza Branch which consists of Indonesian volunteers who are serving in this conflict area assisted by several local volunteers.

Ir. Edy Wahyudi, one of the Indonesian volunteers in Gaza who is also the Site Manager for the Development of the Indonesian Hospital said that Indonesian volunteers in Gaza were ready to distribute Indonesian people’s qurban to the people of Gaza.

Edy explained that like in previous years there were three types of sacrificial animals in Gaza, namely sheep / goats, cows and camels. (R/R7/RE1)

