Medina is Safest City in the World for Female Travelers

Medina, MINA – As a place considered by Muslims as one of the holiest cities, Medina has historically held a special place in the heart of the Prophet Muhammad, therefore he asked for “barakah” for the city.

In one of his prayers, the Prophet said, “O Allah! Give Medina double the favors that You gave to Mecca.” (HR Bukhari)

No wonder that over 14 centuries, the city of Medina has received a lot of recognition around the world, most recently being declared the safest city in the world for female travelers. This is the result of research conducted by the travel insurance website InsureMyTrip, quoted from AboutIslam on Sunday.

Titled “The Safest Cities in the World for Female Solo Travelers”, the study was conducted in 65 cities around the world.

With a population of over 2 million, the holy city of Medina ranks first with a perfect score according to the perception of women who have visited the listed cities.

The five safest cities in the world for female solo travelers are as follows:

Medina, Saudi Arabia, 10/10Chiang Mai, Thailand, 9.06/10Dubai, UAE, 9.04/10Kyoto, Japan, 9.02/10Macao, China, 8.76/10

This particular ranking is the latest in a list of other awards that the city of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) has received so far.

In 2021, Medina is listed among the healthiest cities in the world by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The holy city won accreditation after a visiting WHO team said it met all the global standards needed to be a healthy city.

Medina, Islam’s second holiest city, is located in the Hejaz region in western Saudi Arabia, nearly 280 miles north of the Holy City of Mecca.

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, or Prophet Muhammad’s Mosque, is the main attraction of Medina. The center of the mosque is the tomb of the Prophet and the tombs of the caliphs Abu Bakr as-Saddiq and Umar bin al-Khattab.

Although visiting Medina is not the main ritual of Hajj or ‘Umrah, the hearts of Muslims always yearn to visit the city and pray at the Prophet’s mosque.

This love came as an answer to the prayer of the Prophet Muhammad when he said, “O Allah! Make us love Medina as we love Mecca or even more.” [Muwatta Imam Malik, Hadith no. 4]. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)