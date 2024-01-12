Massive Protest in Amman Demands End to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Amman, MINA – For the fifteenth consecutive Friday, a massive demonstration took place in the heart of the Jordanian capital, Amman, to express support and solidarity with the Palestinian people facing an Israeli war of genocide these days in Gaza, WAFA reported.

The protesters strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, calling for Arab and international intervention to halt the ongoing aggression.

The participants voiced their dismay at the international silence regarding the atrocities unfolding, rejecting all attempts by Israel to displace the people of Gaza, separate the West Bank from the Strip, as well as denouncing the killing of children, women, and the elderly.

Expressing their frustration with the lack of global action, they called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression, defend the rights of the Palestinian people, and put an end to the of extermination and forced displacement against the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)