Kuwait Parliament Speaker: World Doesn’t Accept Double Standards of Israeli Occupation

Jakarta, MINA – Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, said the world cannot accept the issue of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories with double standards.

“We in principle clearly condemn occupation in any form, and I speak from a bad country 30 years ago.” said Al-Ghanim while speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Unity Conference in Jakarta on Saturday, Wafa reported.

“Nothing, and I’m talking to Group 12+, how can they ask for the expulsion of the Russian delegation for the invasion and not expel Israel for its invasion”.

“So that’s a double standard and I don’t think you as President accept anything like that,” he said.

Recently, Western countries have questioned the double standard towards humanity, especially towards Russia’s assessment of the Ukrainian military and Israeli troops occupying Palestine.

Western applies dozens of sanctions against Russia, while to Israel as if it were a blind eye or a tendency to ignore it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)