Select Language

Latest
-405 min. agoUK Scholar: European Muslims Continue to Fight Islamophobia
-385 min. agoKuwait Parliament Speaker: World Doesn't Accept Double Standards of Israeli Occupation
-157 min. agoImam Yakhsyallah: Be a Youth Who Dare to Reject Disobedience
-147 min. agoProf. Anbar: Ramadan Month of Unity of Ummah and Brotherhood of Islamiyah
6 hours agoJakarta to Start Urban Farming in 2023
Slideshow

Kuwait Parliament Speaker: World Doesn’t Accept Double Standards of Israeli Occupation

Photo: Screenshot

Jakarta, MINA – Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, said the world cannot accept the issue of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories with double standards.

“We in principle clearly condemn occupation in any form, and I speak from a bad country 30 years ago.” said Al-Ghanim while speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Unity Conference in Jakarta on Saturday, Wafa reported.

“Nothing, and I’m talking to Group 12+, how can they ask for the expulsion of the Russian delegation for the invasion and not expel Israel for its invasion”.

“So that’s a double standard and I don’t think you as President accept anything like that,” he said.

Recently, Western countries have questioned the double standard towards humanity, especially towards Russia’s assessment of the Ukrainian military and Israeli troops occupying Palestine.

Western applies dozens of sanctions against Russia, while to Israel as if it were a blind eye or a tendency to ignore it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news