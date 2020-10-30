Knife Attack Kills Three French at Nice City Church

Nice, MINA – Three people were killed in a knife attack on a church in the French city of Nice, police said on Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned what he described as an attack by “Islamic terrorists” on the Notre-Dame basilica after visiting the scene in the southern city, BBC News reported.

An elderly victim who was praying was “almost beheaded”. A woman and a man also died.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said on Twitter that police arrested the attacker after being shot.

“The knife attacker suspect was shot, he is on his way to hospital, he is still alive,” Estrosi told reporters.

Estrosi compared the attack to the recent murder of teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded near his school outside Paris earlier this month.

Police have not identified a motive for the attack in Nice. However, it was followed growing protests in some Muslim countries that were sparked by President Macron’s remarks over the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. (T/RE1)

