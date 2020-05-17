King of Jordan: Massive Conflict Occurs If Israel Annexes the West Bank

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned of the possibility of a massive conflict if Israel continues plans to annex large areas of the occupied West Bank.

Israel has promised to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley which means it can end the peace process and it is almost impossible to establish a Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one step closer to reaching an agreement to form a government after more than a year of political deadlock.

“Leaders who recommend a one-state solution do not understand what that means,” Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel from Al Jazeera on Saturday.

“What will happen if the Palestinian Authority collapses? There will be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it will cause a massive conflict, “he added.

Jordan is a close ally of the West and one of only two Arab countries that have signed a peace treaty with Israel. King Abdullah refused to say whether the annexation would threaten the agreement.

“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of dispute, but we are considering all options. We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of power cannot be applied in the Middle East, “he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)