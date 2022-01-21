Kashmir: Law Firm in London Calls for Indian Military chief Arrested

Kashmir, MINA – A London-based law firm has applied to British police seeking the arrests of the Indian Military Commander and a senior Indian government official, over their alleged role in war crimes in the Indian-administered Kashmir region.

The Stoke White law firm said it submitted extensive evidence to the London Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit on Tuesday, documenting how Indian forces led by General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists, and civilians, particularly Muslims in the region.

“There are strong reasons to believe that the Indian authorities committed war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report said.

Based on more than 2,000 testimonies taken between 2020 and 2021, the report also accuses eight unnamed senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture in Kashmir.

The law firm’s investigation shows the abuse worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. It included details about the arrest of Khurram Parvez, the region’s most prominent rights activist, by India’s counterterrorism authorities last year.

“This report is dedicated to the families who have lost loved ones without a trace, and who face threats every day while trying to achieve justice,” said Khalil Dewan, report author and head of the SWI unit.

“The time has now come for the victims to seek justice through other avenues, through stricter application of international law,” continued the request to London police made under the principle of “universal jurisdiction”.

Universal jurisdiction gives states the power to try individuals accused of crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, said he hoped the report would convince British police to open an investigation and to arrest officials when they set foot in Britain.

Some Indian officials also have financial assets and other ties to the UK.

The Indian government has denied allegations of rights abuses and maintains the claim is propaganda meant to demonize Indian troops in the region. (T/RE1)

