Jordan: No Stability Without Palestinian Independence

Amman, MINA – Prime Minister of Jordan Bishr Al-Khasawne said King Abdullah II led policies derived from national principles to consistently uphold the struggle for Palestinian independence.

He explained that the establishment of a Palestinian state was based on a two-state solution with the border of June 4, 1967 and East Jerusalem as its capital. “There is no stability without this condition being met,” said Al-Khasawne, as quoted from Wafa on Thursday.

“The Kingdom’s attitude towards refugees is constant and unchanging, and this is one of the last status issues,” he added.

He also emphasized that the Kingdom of Jordan continues to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Jordan’s parliament trusted the policies of the Al-Khasawneh government with 88 votes, while 38 deputies did not believe it and one deputy abstained from voting on Wednesday evening local time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)