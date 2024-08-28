Jordan Condemns Israeli Government’s Allocation of Funds for Colonists’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, MINA – Jordan condemned on Tuesday the Israeli occupation government’s allocation of funds to support the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by colonists, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufyan Al-Qudah, slammed the move as a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and a violation of the historical status quo.

He said Jordan rejects this escalatory step by the extremist Israeli government to allocate funds to support the incursions, affirming this reflects the systematic Israeli policy of changing the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites and imposing temporal and spatial division.

He said that this declared support represents an official Israeli policy that is determined to Judaize the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and threatens to explode the situation in the West Bank and plunge it into a cycle of chaos and violence.

The minister reiterated that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.

He affirmed that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all the affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and regulate entry to the holy place.

The spokesman called on Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and to respect its sanctity and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, warning against the continuation of these violations.

He stressed that Jordan will continue its necessary measures to stop attacks on holy sites and prepare legal files to take action in international courts against attacks on holy sites, which constitute a clear violation of international law. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)