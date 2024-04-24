Jordan Condemns Heinous Israeli Crimes of War in Gaza

Amman, MINA – Jordan condemned heinous Israeli crimes of war in the blockaded Gaza Strip following the recent discovery of hundreds of bodies of Palestinians buried in mass graves by Israeli forces at a hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The ministry’s spokesperson of Jordan, Sufian Al-Qudah, expressed his country’s strong denunciation and outrage over these acts, which he described as flagrant violations of international and humanitarian law, amounting to war crimes, WAFA reported on Tuesday.

Al-Qudah emphasized the need for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to address Israeli crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable, halt the raging war on Gaza, tackle the ensuing unprecedented humanitarian disaster, ensure the protection of civilians, and facilitate the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities across the blockaded Strip.

A mass grave with 310 bodies has been unearthed at the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younes following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area earlier this month.

Rescue teams said that some of bodies found had been decapitated, and had their skin and organs removed.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 34,183 Palestinians and injuring over 77,143 others.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)