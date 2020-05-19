Jordan and Palestine to Suspend Agreement with Israel

Amman, MINA – Jordanian and Palestinian officials are considering taking action to suspend the agreement with Israel in reaction to the planned annexation of land in occupied territories.

Ahmad Deek, Director of the Palestinian Foreign Office, told Arab News on Sunday that Jordan and the Palestine coordinated in response to the theft of Israeli land over the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said Jordan-Palestinian coordination was at the “highest level” despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic situation.

“We share the same goals and direction and we are confident Jordan and Palestinian cooperation will be the basis for further Arab harmonization to stop Israeli efforts,” he said.

Deek praised King Abdullah’s recent statement to German magazine Der Spiegel. “We are proud of the position of the King as in a recent interview with German magazine. That sends a clear message to the invaders. ”

Najeeb Qadoumi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, said that all options are open. These include the suspension of the 1984 Jordan-Arab Wadi Treaty and the 1993 PLO-Israel Principles Declaration.

President Abbas said in his latest address that if land were annexed, there would be no justification for maintaining the Oslo Accord and the PLO would be free of all commitments.

Jordan and Palestine attachment and joint action will send a strong message.

Jordanian Member of Parliament Yehia Suud said Israel’s unilateral decision represented a threat to Jordan, and that the Jordanian people were completely behind King Abdullah’s statement.

“This is the time for the US to stand up with a peace camp, not a dark camp. We call on the international community to oppose the Zionist ambitions. Arab and Islamic countries must take an honorable position for justice and peace, “he continued.

Suud said that the Jordanian parliament had once called for the cancellation of the Arab Wadi agreement and the cancellation of the gas agreement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)