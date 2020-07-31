Jokowi Performs Eid Prayer with Health Protocol

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana performed Eid al-Adha 1441 Hijri prayers in their courtyard at Wisma Bayurini, Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

Both of them worshiped with the youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and the president’s security forces, quoted the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.

They wore masks and maintained social distance, according to health protocols to avoid Covid-19 transmission.

The Eid al-Adha congregation was led by the imam and preacher Chairman of the Baitussalam Mosque Prosperity Council, Bogor Presidential Palace, Muhammadun.

Previously, President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin handed over 1 ton of sacrificial cattle to be slaughtered on the Eid al-Adha 1441 Hijri day to the committee at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta.

The sacrificial animals was carried out symbolically by the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi on Thursday.

“I specifically gave it to the High Priest for these sacrificial animals to be slaughtered and distributed meat to those who were entitled,” Fachrul said, Thursday.

In addition to Jakarta, Joko Widodo also donated 1.3 tons of sacrificial cattle to residents of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)