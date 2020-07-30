Jewish Settlers Turnish Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Yard Under Police Guard

Jerusalem, MINA – At least 110 Jewish settlers who were escorted by police forces on Wednesday morning entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and tarnished its courtyard.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department, as quoted by Palinfo, they stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and toured the grounds in different groups.

Meanwhile, the Popular Committee for the Defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque has urged the Palestinian masses to intensify their presence on Al-Aqsa on Arafat Day (July 30) and during Eid al-Adha Day (July 31).

The committee called on Palestinians from Jerusalem and occupied lands since 1948 to continue to enliven the Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter the Jewish settlers’ move (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)