Jeddah Terminal Prepares to Receive Foreign Umrah Pilgrims

Jeddah, MINA – The Hajj and Umrah Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, has begun preparing to receive foreign Umrah pilgrims after a hiatus of nearly eight months.

Adnan Al-Saqqaf, CEO of the company that operates the haj and umrah lounges at the airport, said his party had prepared a mechanism to implement preventive measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with the approved protocol. Thus quoted from Saudi Gazette on Friday.

“We have prepared all preventive arrangements related to maintaining physical distance between congregations at the terminal and at the counters. The workers were at the highest level of readiness, although in reality not many congregations were expected to arrive in the first batch of the third stage. However, the number of pilgrims allowed will gradually increase over time, “he said.

Al-Saqqaf said there would be a separation between the entrances and exits of congregations and other areas and all these facilities would be ready to receive worshipers from next week.

A workshop held at the airport on Sunday discussed the preparations needed for a successful Hajj and Umrah season for the time being. Meanwhile, the airport emergency committee has started meeting since Tuesday to discuss the emergency plan and update it according to international standards.

Foreign pilgrims will be allowed to enter the Kingdom during the third phase of the gradual resumption of Umrah services, effective November 1. About 20 percent of Makkah Haram’s capacity will be accommodated by domestic and foreign pilgrims during the third phase.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has completed preparations for accepting foreign pilgrims after the successful and smooth resumption of Hajj for citizens and expats within the Kingdom. There are more than 700 Umrah companies and they are completing the process of accepting foreign pilgrims.

As many as 120,000 pilgrims have so far performed Umrah and 45,000 people have prayed at the Grand Mosque during the second phase when this is the gradual resumption of Umrah services since 18 October. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)