Jama’ah Muslimin Declares 1 Dzulhijjah on June 30, Eid Al Adha on July 9

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Muslims has set the date of 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 on Thursday 30 June 2022. Thus, Eid al-Adha will fall on Saturday 9 July.

“This determination is based on the sighting of the beginning of the month on Wednesday afternoon (29 Dzulqa’dah) in several areas of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt,” reads a statement signed by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in Bogor om Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the rukyatul hilal in Indonesia cannot see the hilal because it is covered by clouds (overcast), as for areas that are quite good, the hilal does not appear.

“The decision is made by relying solely on Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, as well as a form of responsibility to Allah for the affairs of the Muslims in carrying out worship related to the months of Ramadan, Shawwal and Dzulhijjah,” said Imam’s statement.

With the initial determination of Dzulhijjah, Eid al-Adha will fall on Saturday, July 9, 2022, while Wukuf Arafah will be on Friday, July 8. (T/RE1)

