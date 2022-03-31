Jakarta Yarsi University Waqf Center Holds Waqf Management Webinar

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Yarsi University Waqf Center (PWUY) held a Nazhir Governance and Risk Management Webinar on Tuesday.

Yarsi University Chancellor Prof. Fasli Jalal, Ph.D. in his speech said the rules of sharia economics in Indonesia are currently more friendly and facilitative.

This is marked by laws and government regulations that refer to the development of the sharia economy.

“However, this potential and capital has not been maximized in accelerating the people’s economy, creating job opportunities and ultimately improving the welfare of Muslims and the more dignified Indonesian nation,” he said.

Therefore, as part of the sharia economy, he hopes that waqf managers could continue to manage the potential of existing waqf for the benefit of the people.

He also hopes that waqf centers will continue to be developed in universities.

Chairman of the Yarsi University Waqf Center Dr. Any Setianingrum in his report said that his institution is trying to continue to improve educational activities, literacy, research and recommendations towards sustainable development based on the values ​​of Islamic civilization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)