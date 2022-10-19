Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque Fire Comes from Renovated Dome

Jakarta, MINA – North Jakarta Metro Police Intelligence and Security Head AKBP, Slamet Wibisono Yanto, said the fire at the Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC) Mosque on Wednesday came from four workers who were doing renovations on the dome of the mosque.

“The renovation used triplex material, when they wanted to install the triplex roof of the mosque’s dome, the workers melted the membrane (rolled asphalt) to attach the roofing material using a fuel. It is suspected that the spark from the fuel tool hit the glass bulb until it caught fire,” said Slamet, in a written statement on Wednesday.

The fire is known to have started around 03:00 p.m. The fire was reported to the firefighters at around 03:22 p.m.

When contacted at 04.13 p.m, at least 10 fire engines have been dispatched to the location. 10 units of fire engines were dispatched to the location, currently in the process of extinguishing the fire.

Hanny Fitriyah, Head of the Cultural Arts Sub-Division of the Center for Islamic Studies and Development at JIC, said that when the fire broke out, residents who were inside the mosque immediately rushed out. Some people had time to secure the goods from the 1st floor.

“The fire is on the 3rd floor, so the 1st floor is still safe, we still have time to secure the computer document files,” said Hanny. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)