Jakarta Governor Joins Teleconference with 45 City Leaders in Handling COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – More than 45 Mayors and City Leaders members of C40 Cities on Friday night met via teleconference to share experiences and knowledge, and support each other in handling COVID-19 which has now become a global pandemic.

The Governor of DKI Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan, also had the opportunity to take part in the teleconference which was also attended by leaders of major cities in the world, such as Los Angeles, Milan, Seoul, Freetown, London, Paris, Accra, Athens, Austin, Barcelona, ​​Bogotá, and Boston.

In the teleconference, Anies encouraged a faster exchange of information and learning, especially related to efforts to increase the testing capacity of the case.

He also shared briefly about the conditions in Jakarta and a number of things that have been done by the government in the Capital City.

“I shared experiences, listened to the experiences of city governments in various parts of the world in this teleconference about how they cope with COVID-19. We in Jakarta really want to learn more with big cities in the world that have already handled COVID-19, some have implemented a lockdown and implemented a rapid test to suppress the spread of COVID-19, “he said.

“Through this teleconference, we learned how to increase capacity for testing using the PCR method. One of them is learning from Seoul, which has already implemented testing like this, “he explained.

C40 Cities members then agreed to provide mutual support in saving the lives of city dwellers from the COVID-19 virus. In addition to agreeing to appeal to city dwellers not to travel or travel, C40 Cities members also agreed to provide assistance in the form of tools and resources if needed in a C40 Cities member area.

C40 Cities Deputy Chairperson who is also Secretary General of Dubai’s Executive Board, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, said that this global pandemic has emphasized the importance of international collaboration and solidarity.

“We see countries exchanging knowledge, talents, and medical supplies with other countries in need, with China leading efforts in sharing lessons and support. This is clear evidence of how global action can be mobilized in a short time when everyone is focused on clear objectives. God willing, this will help us get out of this crisis stronger, wiser and more resilient, “he said.

C40 Cities connects 96 of the world’s best cities to take action on climate change. The joint action is expected to make the world climate healthier and more sustainable in the future. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)